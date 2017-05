The Atkins High School Cheerleaders recently attended B2 Cheer Camp in Branson, Mo. The team was awarded for Superior Team, Top Team Motions, and the Sportsmanship Award.

The team is (top row) Ivy Sweeden, Lauren Johnston, Lexi Collins, Olivia Pierce, Kassy Baker, (bottom row) Cassie Tackett, Keely Hamilton, Joely Ennis, Sarah Isom, Lucy Vega, and Makaelah Todd.



Cassie Tackett, Ivy Sweeden, and Keely Hamilton (pictured above) were named All-American.