Coach Charlie Sorrels, the name sake of the recently built Sorrels Stadium, has passed away this evening around 6:30 p.m. He will be missed immensely in the community.
Photo Credit: Joshua Mashon
my thoughts and prayers go out to the Sorrels family. What a terrible loss at such a young age. Charlie will be missed. At least he is with his Dad, the elder Coach Sorrels. RIP Charlie.