Sign ups for summer baseball, softball, and tee ball will be held at the Old Middle School Gymnasium the following dates:1/28, 2/4, 2/11, 2/18, & 2/25 from 10:00 until noon? The AYA will have a meeting for all coaches Sunday (2/5) at 2:p.m. at the Old Middle School Gymnasium.Contact Shawn Rooke with any questions at srooke1@outlook.com.